Newark Man Found Guilty Of Killing Victim Who 'Begged For His Life'

A jury has convicted a Newark man in the "senseless" murder of a Nigerian immigrant killed for urinating in the street last year, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Rasheed "O.J." Olabode, an amateur photographer, was driving around with friends running errands on the morning of April 26, 2018, when he realized he needed to urinate. He got out of his car on the 700 block of 20th Street and relieved himself behind the vehicle, authorities said.

Christopher Poole, 26, who lived on the block, entered his home across the street and emerged with a gun. Poole walked up to Olabode and shot him in the chest as he "begged for his life," Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg said. Poole, who did not know Olabode, was enraged when he saw Olabode urinating, authorities said.

Olabode ran back to his car. His friends flagged down a police officer on South 18th Street who called an ambulance. Olabode was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31. Poole, who has four prior felony convictions, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

