Newark Man Found Guilty In Love-Triangle Shooting That Left Friend Paralyzed

A Newark man was convicted of aggravated assault and weapons offenses for shooting his childhood friend after catching him in bed with his girlfriend, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Jurors declined to convict Rahiym Washington, 31, of attempted murder and of charges involving his girlfriend, but prosecutors say he is still likely to get a lengthy term when he's sentenced next month. Prosecutors will ask for 20 years, citing Washington's criminal history.

On April 5, 2018, Washington entered the woman's home and saw his childhood friend with her. Washington shot them both, authorities said.

Washington was arrested the next day in his mother’s apartment. Police recovered a handgun in the basement, a silver revolver with a black handle, which matched the description of the gun given by both victims.

The shooting left Washington's friend paralyzed. The woman did not suffer permanent injury from the shallow wound she sustained, authorities said.

“We were disappointed that the jury did not find this defendant guilty of the charges related to the female victim, since both victims testified and identified the defendant as the person who shot them. Still, we expect this defendant to be sentenced to a substantial prison term because he has four prior felony convictions making him eligible to be sentenced as a persistent offender,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Austin Edwards.

