Newark Man Found Guilty In Drug Deal That Turned Fatal

A jury found a Newark man guilty of conspiracy in the murder of another city man during a drug deal three years ago, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Shaheed Blamahsah, 31, arranged to meet Bruce Turner, 29, on Dec. 31, 2015, at 13th Avenue and Camden Street in Newark. Turner was shot seven or eight times and was robbed of about $30,000, according to a witness. Some of Turner's clothes and his shoes had been removed after the shooting.

A third person who was present was fatally shot several weeks after Turner's murder, the prosecutor's office said. That person was not immediately identified.

Blamasah, who was arrested Jan. 29, 2016, had previously pleaded guilty to holding up a Passaic nightclub at gunpoint in 2015 and fleeing the scene while being pursued by police through Passaic, East Orange and Newark.

Blamahsah on Friday was also found guilty of robbery, witness tampering and weapons offenses. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

