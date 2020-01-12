Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Praise Leonia PD After Ringleader Of International Call-Center Phone Scam Gets 20 Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Charged With Killing, Dismembering 49-Year-Old Victim

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Angel Velez
Angel Velez Photo Credit: Newark PD

A Newark man has been charged with killing and dismembering a 49-year-old victim, authorities said.

The dismembered body of Salustino Santiago was found on the 100 block of Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Angel Velez, 56, was subsequently charged with murder and desecration of human remains.

It was not clear how Velez and Santiago knew each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.