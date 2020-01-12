Newark Man Charged With Killing, Dismembering 49-Year-Old Victim

A Newark man has been charged with killing and dismembering a 49-year-old victim, authorities said.

The dismembered body of Salustino Santiago was found on the 100 block of Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Angel Velez, 56, was subsequently charged with murder and desecration of human remains.

It was not clear how Velez and Santiago knew each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

