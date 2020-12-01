Newark Man Charged With Killing, Dismembering 49-Year-Old Coworker

A Newark man has been charged with killing and dismembering his 49-year-old coworker, authorities said.

Salustino Santiago's dismembered was found on the 100 block of Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Angel Velez, 56, who lives and works in the building with Santiago, was subsequently charged with murder and desecration of human remains, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

