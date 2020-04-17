Newark Man Charged In Beating Death Of 60-Year-Old City Resident

A 31-year-old Newark man was charged in the beating death of a 60-year-old city resident, authorities said.

Eddie Feliciano was assaulted on the 300 block of West Market Street around 8:45 p.m. March 25, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Friday.

He died of his injuries on April 8 at University Hospital, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Leonard J. Melvin was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter Thursday, they said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4ECToday. Calls will be kept confidential.

