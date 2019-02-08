Contact Us
Newark Man, An Ex-Military Interpreter, Charged With Human Smuggling

Paul Milo
An Afghan national lawfully residing in the U.S. faces federal charges for human smuggling.
A citizen of Afghanistan who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States after working as a military interpreter was indicted Friday for his alleged role in a scheme to illegally bring Afghans into the United States, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Mujeeb Rahman Saify, 32,  who has lived in Newark and New York, became a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. in 2009 following a stint as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

Authorities say that from August 2016 through February 2017, he worked with groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan to bring two Afghan citizens to the United States. The two were not authorized to come here, authorities said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

