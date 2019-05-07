Newark Man Admits To Fatal Roselle Shooting Sparked By Online Insult

A 28-year-old man from Newark admitted he was the gunman who took the life of another man in his 20s following a brawl in Roselle two years ago, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Nathaniel Price was offended by a social media post that seemed to insult a family member, leading to a fight in Roselle involving more than half a dozen people.

Following the fight, early on the morning of Jan. 21, 2017, Tyquan Johnson was found behind the wheel of a car parked in the 1000 block of Rivington Street. The 21-year-old Johnson, who had been shot multiple times, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by the prosecutor's office, Roselle police and Union County's police and sheriff's departments, Price was identified as a suspect and turned himself in a few days later.

Price's DNA was recovered from the gun, which was found near the home where the argument took place, the prosecutor's office also said.

Price, who pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses, is to be sentenced in June, when the state plans to ask for a sentence of 24 years. Under the No Early Release Act, Price would have to serve at least 85 percent of his term before earning parole eligibility.

