Newark Man, 69, Used Bogus Handgun In Springfield Bank Robbery, Authorities Say

A 69-year-old Newark man was charged in the robbery of a Springfield bank last month, authorities said Saturday.

David R. Vaughan, 69, was wearing a white face mask when he walked into the Morris Avenue Bank of America and pulled a black handgun from his backpack, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Springfield Police Chief John Cook said.

Vaughan demanded money from the teller then fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla, Ruotolo and Cook said.

Bank workers activated and alarm, which brought Springfield police to the scene.

Authorities later identified Vaughan as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his Newark apartment. A search of the Keer Avenue home turned up evidence tying Vaughan to the robbery, including distinctive clothing and a replica handgun matching the weapon used in the robbery, authorities said.

Vaughan is being held in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Union County Superior Court.

