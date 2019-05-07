Newark Man, 25, Fatally Shot Was Standout Pitcher, Better Teammate

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark's Public Safety Director, Anthony Ambrose, are investigating the shooting that claimed the life of a Newark man over the weekend.

Tyshawn Christian, 25, was shot Sunday near 35-38 Smith Street. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital shortly after 11 p.m.

Christian, a rapper who went by the name Tik Millie, was a standout pitcher for the Newark Astros, who played in West Side Park.

"After high school, Tyshawn Christian came straight to the Newark Astros along with Rudy, Aaron Mcpleasant, and Dondre Smith-Dickson," Coach Michael Dixon said on FAcebook. "They allowed us to continue our legacy in West Side Park.

"There would be NO Newark Astros without these guys and Tik was our pitching ACE."

Tyshawn "Tik Millie" Christian of Newark.

"He was not only a great baseball player, he was an even greater teammate, friend, brother, cousin, and son. I will always remember him and that smile as he rounded 3rd."

The post garnered nearly 70 comments.

"I woke up to hearing about my man my brother and teammate passing... a life cut wayyyyy to short for no reason at all," Juan Williams said. "My love and support to him n his family. Love you and miss you bro. You were that dude. My man always."

"A sad, sad day," Alan Anderson added.

"This kid was special. He had everything it takes to make it & was cut down achieving it. I will never forget how he defied all odds & got the maximum from his efforts."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Christian's shooting to call the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

Tips remain confidential.

