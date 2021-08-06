Newark Man, 20, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Maplewood Soccer Standout Moussa Fofana

A 20-year-old Newark man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June shooting that fatally wounded a Maplewood high school soccer player.

Yohan Hernandez was taken into custody late Thursday in the June 6 shooting 18-year-old Moussa Fofana dead near Underhill Field, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul said.

A second victim was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital, authorities said.

Hernandez was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses,

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

The investigation was conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, Maplewood Police Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department under the direction of Sheriff Armando Fontoura, the FBI under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch, Jr. and the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the leadership of Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

