Newark High School Students Injured In Hit-Run Bus Crash

Five students and two adults were injured in a hit-and-run school bus crash Saturday afternoon in Newark.

The bus from was carrying 13 people including West Side High School students when it was struck at Springfield Avenue and South 11th Street by a black Audi SUV, a Newark police spokeswoman said.

The Audi driver fled the scene and seven people reported pain, authorities said.

Further details were not released.The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.