Newark Gunman Who Left Victim Paralyzed Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

A Newark man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for shooting another man off a ladder while he was doing repair work on a church, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Al Rashid, 46, shot the victim four times Aug. 8, 2016, as he was helping fix the roof of a church at South 14th Street near 8th Avenue. He fell 20 feet and is permanently paralyzed. One of the bullets remains lodged in his spine.

Authorities say Rashid blamed the victim for his eviction from the multifamily home where they both lived.

“While the victim must live forever with the life-altering injuries, we are satisfied that the jury’s decision and the lengthy sentence have resulted in justice,” said Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Oliveira, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Brianne Cunningham.

Rashid was sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder and an additional five years for a weapons offense. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence for attempted murder and two of the five years on the gun charge before he’ll be eligible for parole.

