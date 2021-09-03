Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Gunman Arrested Month After Shooting Bouncer At Bloomfield Recording Studio, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Andre King
Andre King Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

A Newark man was arrested nearly a month after shooting a bouncer who turned him away from a Bloomfield recording studio, police said.

Andre King was arrested on a warrant at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, after police saw him leave his home and get into a vehicle registered to his fiancé, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said.

The 47-year-old security guard was stationed at the entrance of an of PLUGG Studio, located at 547 Bloomfield Ave., when he denied access to four males and one female due to capacity restrictions around 3:30 a.m., Police Capt. Anthony Sisco previously said.

That's when one of the men -- later identified as King -- pointed a handgun at the victim and fired three shots, injuring his hand, police said.

All individuals fled the area and the bouncer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police arrived and immediately launched an investigation, recovering video surveillance from the surrounding area and working to identify a suspect.

King was later identified as the shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, DeMaio said.

King was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

He was taken to the Essex County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

