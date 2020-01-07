Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Newark Funeral Home Goes Up In Flames

Cecilia Levine
Funeral home fire in Newark, July 1.
Funeral home fire in Newark, July 1. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Firefighters put out a blaze at a Newark funeral home Wednesday.

Sixty members of the Newark Fire Division responded to the Churchman Funeral Home on 13th Avenue around 12:45 p.m., Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire started on the building’s second floor and extended to its third floor, according to Amrbose, and was under control by 1:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

