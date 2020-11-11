Newark Firefighters Capture Accused Arsonist On Roof Of Burning Home

Newark firefighters captured an arson suspect on the roof of the home he's accused of setting on fire Wednesday.

Stephen M Jones, 24, was rescued from the roof then charged with arson, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Nearly 80 firefighters responded to an Abinger Place home around 3:30 p.m. The blaze had climbed to a second alarm around 3:45 p.m.

The fire was under control just before 4:15 p.m.

Jones and a firefighter were each transported to University Hospital for treatment of burns. Jones suffered burns to his hands and the firefighter sustained burns to his neck.

Four adults and one child were relocated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.