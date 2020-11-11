Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Firefighters Capture Accused Arsonist On Roof Of Burning Home

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Stephen M Jones, 24, was rescued from the roof then charged with arson, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. Photo Credit: Newark PD
Nearly 80 firefighters responded to an Abinger Place home around 3:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark firefighters captured an arson suspect on the roof of the home he's accused of setting on fire Wednesday.

Stephen M Jones, 24, was rescued from the roof then charged with arson, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Nearly 80 firefighters responded to an Abinger Place home around 3:30 p.m. The blaze had climbed to a second alarm around 3:45 p.m.

The fire was under control just before 4:15 p.m. 

Jones and a firefighter were each transported to University Hospital for treatment of burns. Jones suffered burns to his hands and the firefighter sustained burns to his neck.

Four adults and one child were  relocated. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.