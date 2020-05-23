Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Fire Kills 1, Injures 7, Displaces 15

Cecilia Levine
At the scene on Magazine Street Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

One person died, seven were injured and more than a dozen displaced in a fire at a three-story home in Newark Friday night, authorities said.

Approximately 70 firefighters responded to the second-floor blaze on the second floor of 105 Magazine St., around 11 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire quickly spread to the third floor and an attached building at 107 Magazine St., Ambrose said.

One man died while seven people including one child were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Two of those people are in critical condition, Ambrose said.

The fire was under control at 11:54 p.m. and 15 people were relocated.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Fire Division Arson Unit.

