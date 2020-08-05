Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Ex-Con Who Pulled Gun In Argument Goes To Federal Prison For Mandatory 10 Years

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Martin Luther King Jr. U.S. District Courthouse, Newark
Martin Luther King Jr. U.S. District Courthouse, Newark Photo Credit: FILE

An ex-con from Newark must serve 10 years in federal prison for having a gun that authorities said he threatened to kill people with during an argument.

Shakey Hoover, 39, was home with his longtime girlfriend and her mother on April 23, 2017 when a group of people arrived to pick up a television, federal authorities said.

Hoover and his girlfriend’s sister began arguing before he suddenly pulled a small silver revolver from his waistband, pointed it at the group and threatened to kill them, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The group went to a nearby police station, after which responding officers found the gun loaded with a single bullet, Carpenito said.

It had Hoover’s fingerprint on it, the U.S. attorney said.

Hoover legally couldn’t have a firearm because he was a convicted felon.

Federal jurors in Newark convicted him in March 2019 of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon following a two-day trial.

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler sentenced Hoover via teleconference on Wednesday.

Hoover must serve nearly the entire 10-year term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Chesler also sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

Carpenito credited Newark and NJ State Police and ATF agents with assembling evidence in the case, which was handled for the government by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason S. Gould and Stephen Ferketic of his Criminal Division in Newark.

