Newark Ex-Con Must Serve 20 Years In Fed Pen For Union County Carjacking

A Newark ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 20 years in federal prison for a Union County carjacking that turned into a police chase.

Hasson Thomas, 30, will have to serve the entire term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Thomas previously admitted taking a vehicle at gunpoint from two people on Chestnut Street in Roselle Park on Aug. 18, 2018 and then leading borough police on a chase that ended in a crash.

As a convicted felon, Thomas was prohibited from having a gun, adding on to his sentence.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced Thomas on Monday in Newark to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the ATF, Roselle Park and Newark police, the Union and Essex county prosecutor’s offices and New Jersey State Police with the investigation leading the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Desiree Grace Latzer of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit and Jamel Semper, chief of Carpenito’s Violent Crimes Unit.

