Newark Ex-Con Caught With 3,151 Heroin Folds, 455 Crack Vials, Gun Must Do 7½ Years In Fed Pen

An ex-con from Newark must spend the next 7½ years in federal prison after city police caught him with 3,151 heroin folds, 455 crack vials and a loaded gun.

Terrance Bradley, 28, must serve the entire plea-bargained sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Newark police were watching as Bradley sold drugs near a Renner Avenue residence on Dec. 6, 2018, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Armed with a search warrant, they raided the home the next day and found the drugs, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and $6,000 in suspected proceeds in Bradley’s bedroom, Carpenito said.

They also found more than 200 additional rounds of ammunition of varying calibers, the U.S. attorney said.

Bradley took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to drug possession, possession of a gun as a convicted felon and possession of a gun while committing a drug crime, rather than risk a trial.

In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Bradley to three years of supervised release last week in Newark.

Carpenito credited Newark police with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Angelica M. Sinopole of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

The investigation is part of the Newark Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), through which the U.S. Attorney’s Office has partnered with state, federal, county, and local law enforcement to investigate violent crime in Newark and surrounding cities, Carpenito said.

Participants include his office, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA New Jersey Division, U.S. Marshals, the Newark Department of Public Safety, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the N.J. State Board of Parole, the Union County Jail, the N.J. State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, the state Department of Corrections and the East Orange and Irvington departments.

