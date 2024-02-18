Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Newark Detectives Crash Illegal Pot Pop-Up Party, Seize 3 Handguns

Cecilia Levine
Jason S. Raymond
Jason S. Raymond Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark detectives arrested a 41-year-old city resident who set up an illegal marijuana operation at an illegal "pop-up" party.

Authorities on patrol responded to 211 Wright Street at 10:30 p.m. Monday, where they found 10 duffel bags, two large plastic containers and a suitcase filled with marijuana, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Jason S. Raymond was arrested and charged with possession of more than 50 grams of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, Ambrose said.

Three handguns were also seized from the scene, Ambrose said.

