Newark Bar Owner Seen On His Own Security Video Threatening Man With Gun

The owner of a bar in Newark's Ironbound has been found guilty of making terroristic threats, with one incident recorded on the bar owner's own surveillance camera, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Eduardo Lesmes, 40, was also found guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2016, a surveillance camera technician hired by Lesmes entered his bar, Cerveja and Canela, 253 Ferry St., to collect the storage from the bar's surveillance cameras. Lesmes demanded the technician provide more storage capacity and at a better price.

When the technician declined, Lesmes pulled a gun and threatened to kill the technician and his family if he failed to do what Lesmes asked, authorities said.

The technician retrieved the DVR camera storage, left the bar and went to a police station, where he turned over the footage.

Less than an hour later, a friend of Lesmes entered the bar and Lesmes again brandished the weapon, this time pressing it to the victim's neck, authorities said. Lesmes smacked the victim and threatened to kill him if he ever returned to the bar.

Lesmes was angry at the friend for helping one of Lesmes' bartenders get a job at a competing tavern, the prosecutor's office said. The friend also went to police headquarters and reported the incident.

Lesmes faces a maximum of 33 years in prison. He would also be required to serve 102 months, or more than eight and a half years, before he's eligible for parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.