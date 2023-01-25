Newark Airport Sexual Assault: Man Attacked Woman In Garage Near Brand New Terminal, Police Say

A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman walking to her car in a parking garage near Newark Airport's brand new terminal.

Thomassal Watkins attacked the woman in the Conrac Parking Garage at Newark Airport's brand new Terminal A around 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

Watkins was quickly apprehend on the property and subsequently charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact in the attack on the victim.

Watkins was being held in the Essex County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing on Friday, January 27th in Union County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Claudia Diez at 908-965-3779 or Port Authority Police Department Detective Amos Shand at 973-961-6308.

