Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch Police Officers, K-9s Capture Accused Stolen Taxi Thief In Montvale Backyard
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Airport Arrivals, Departures Temporarily Halted After Plane Skids Off Runway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passengers left the plane via a staircase.
Passengers left the plane via a staircase. Photo Credit: @CarolineKay (Twitter)

A plane apparently blew a tire and skidded off the runway at Newark Airport Saturday afternoon, temporarily canceling all arrivals and departures.

The airport tweeted the emergency after the flight from Denver was disrupted at 1:40 p.m.

A staircase was used to evacuate the plane. No injuries were immediately reported.

Inbound flights to Newark from Europe were landing at Stewart, Albany, JFK, and Bradley airports, the FAA said.

Port Authority police were among the responders.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION about the incident, please email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com . Or text: (201) 943-2794

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.