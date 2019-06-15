Newark Airport Arrivals, Departures Temporarily Halted After Plane Skids Off Runway

A plane apparently blew a tire and skidded off the runway at Newark Airport Saturday afternoon, temporarily canceling all arrivals and departures.

The airport tweeted the emergency after the flight from Denver was disrupted at 1:40 p.m.

A staircase was used to evacuate the plane. No injuries were immediately reported.

Inbound flights to Newark from Europe were landing at Stewart, Albany, JFK, and Bradley airports, the FAA said.

Port Authority police were among the responders.

