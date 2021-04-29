New Rape Accusations For Sussex County Man With Dismissed Sex Assault Case, Reports Say

A 38-year-old Sussex County man with a previously dropped sex assault case is facing new allegations of strangling and raping a woman last week, reports say.

Ian Schweizer was charged by State Police with simple assault and four counts of sexual and aggravated assault after he allegedly held the woman down, obstructed her breathing and sexually assaulted her at his Sandyston home on April 21, leading to her hospitalization, NJHerald reports citing police records.

In 2017, Schweizer was accused of sexually assaulting former classmate Laura Gallagher, who has spoken in public about her experience after her alleged attacker’s charges were dropped due to a “breakdown in communication” between local and state officials, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full report from the New Jersey Herald.

