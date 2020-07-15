New Milford PD: Porch Pirate Tied To More Than Dozen Thefts In Town, Bergenfield, Wyckoff

New Milford police arrested a porch pirate linked to 10 different thefts in town, as well as others in Bergenfield and Wyckoff, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Nelson Perez was following up Tuesday on a theft from a Boulevard home the day before when he spotted a car that matched one seen on surveillance video in connection with that theft, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The driver matched the one in the video, who police said could be seen "taking a package and leaving the area in the vehicle," Van Saders said.

Perez stopped the car, assisted by Lt. John Moroney, Detective Brian Carlino and Officers Michael Lafrano and Przemyslaw Boinski.

In plain view in the car were several packages with New Milford and Bergenfield addresses, Van Saders said.

Police charged the 39-year-old East Rutherford driver with 10 counts of theft, then released him on a summons pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They were temporarily withholding his name until more arrests are made.

