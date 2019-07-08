Contact Us
New Milford Man Charged With Stabbing, Pouring Bleach On Pesky Raccoons

Jerry DeMarco
Patrick Biondo
Patrick Biondo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy NEW MILFORD PD

A New Milford man pestered by raccoons literally took matters into his own hands – and was arrested for stabbing and pouring bleach on two of them.

Patrick Biondo, 54, brought officers responding to a cruelty report to a cage on his Canterbury Lane deck where they found the raccoons “in poor health, with stab wounds and burns,” Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Wednesday.

Biondo told them that he was “attempting to exterminate the raccoons due to them being a constant nuisance on his deck,” Van Saders said.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that Biondo had poured liquid bleach on the raccoons and stabbed them,” the lieutenant said.

TYCO Animal Control took the animals for treatment, Van Saders said, adding that they were expected to survive.

Biondo, meanwhile was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office Animal Cruelty Task Force, as well as the SPCA, assisted in the investigation.

