Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hearing Set For Driver Charged In Gas Station Crash That Killed Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant
DV Pilot Police & Fire

New Milford Man Charged With Assaulting 4-Month-Old Baby

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Travis Weber
Travis Weber Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An unemployed New Milford man was charged with assaulting a 4-month old infant who was unresponsive when rushed to the hospital with head injuries, authorities said.

Travis Weber, 28, remained held in New Bridge Medical Center in police custody for psychological treatment since his arrest last Thursday, eight days after the infant was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

An investigation produced charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment against Weber, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. A first appearance had yet to be scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The baby boy, while in his care, received “ head injuries indicative of trauma” but has since been released from the hospital and was is in the custody of family members, the prosecutor said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.