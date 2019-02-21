New Milford Man Charged With Assaulting 4-Month-Old Baby

An unemployed New Milford man was charged with assaulting a 4-month old infant who was unresponsive when rushed to the hospital with head injuries, authorities said.

Travis Weber, 28, remained held in New Bridge Medical Center in police custody for psychological treatment since his arrest last Thursday, eight days after the infant was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

An investigation produced charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment against Weber, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. A first appearance had yet to be scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The baby boy, while in his care, received “ head injuries indicative of trauma” but has since been released from the hospital and was is in the custody of family members, the prosecutor said.

