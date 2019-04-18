New Lyndhurst Chief Zeroes In On Quality-Of-Life Issues, Safety, Police/Public Relationships

New Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard Jarvis Jr. isn’t wasting time setting the tone of his administration, beginning with preserving the quality of life for residents and merchants.

Improving relations between police and the public is also a priority for Jarvis, a former lieutenant who was sworn to run the department last week.

The new chief already has a list of goals that include:

Aggressively targeting speeders, with “a specific concentration on residential streets, school zones and in high pedestrian areas”;

Using both enforcement and education to address the growing number of pedestrians and cyclists struck by vehicles;

Targeting commercial truck traffic to ensure compliance with designated truck routes and weight restrictions. “We will work in conjunction with the Bergen County Sheriffs Traffic Safety Unit on county roadways,” Jarvis said;

Making sure that traffic and parking laws and ordinances are strictly enforced amid “the growing population of our town and the influx of commuter traffic”;

Having officers issue summonses for code enforcement violations;

Increasing the number of officers at public events and various activities throughout the township.

Jarvis said he’ll participate himself, beginning with a to-be-scheduled “meet and greet” with residents, business owners and members of his department “to discuss ideas, concerns and issues.”

A lifelong township resident and father of three – all of whom attend Lyndhurst schools -- Jarvis joined the department in 2001 after being graduated from Seton Hall University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1997.

He spent a majority of his career in the Patrol Division and most recently was a tour commander and supervisor.

Jarvis was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and to lieutenant in 2016 before Mayor Robert Giangeruso, who serves as the township public safety commissioner, made him Lyndhurst’s top cop – leaping over a captain’s position in a jump rarely seen in New Jersey law enforcement.

“Open communication is key,” said Jarvis, who completed the FBI LEEDA Command and Leadership Trilogy and attended the Penn State Command and Leadership training course.

“We want the township to know that the Lyndhurst Police Department welcomes feedback.

The new chief said he and his department “will continue to strive for excellence.”

“I want each and every individual to know that the officers that serve our community share the same passion to serve as I and will work diligently and professionally each and every day to achieve this goal,” the chief said

