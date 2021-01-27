New Jersey Teen Accused Of Killing Neighbor On TikTok Arrested Again In Florida

A New Jersey teen accused of killing his neighbor for TikTok fame was arrested again in Florida, this time on aggravated assault charges, records show.

Zachary Latham, 18, of Vineland -- a private in the New Jersey National Guard -- brandished a BB airsoft gun during a confrontation with a driver near the Meridian Center Parkway on Saturday, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

Latham has been in Florida awaiting trial for the killing of William "Timmy" Durham Sr., 51.

The teen was released Jan. 25 on a $2,000 bond, the according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Latham is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and assault in the May 4 fatal stabbing of Durham Sr., a South Woods State Prison corrections officer.

Durham's family attorneys told NJ.com that Latham tormented the victim's family for months with "taunts and threats" including a TikTok video of a confrontation that garnered 3 million views.

Lawyers also allege the teen purposely started the altercation so he could film it for social media fame, the outlet says.

