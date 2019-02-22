New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Massage Parlor Sex

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting sex following a prostitution sting at a string of day spas in Florida, authorities said Friday.

The months-long sting produced two misdemeanor solicitation counts – issued to the 77-year-old Kraft as summonses -- stemming from visits to a spa in Jupiter, Police Chief Daniel Kerr said at a news conference.

The Patriots, in turn, said in a statement: "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

More than two dozen people were caught in the operation, which included hidden body cameras worn by undercover officers, authorities in Florida said. Ten locations were shut down, they said.

Kraft bought the Pats 25 years ago for $175 million and has won six of the 10 Super Bowls the team has played in since -- including Super Bowl LIII earlier this month against the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Atlanta.

He also is CEO of a holding company of family businesses named The Kraft Group and, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $6.6 billion.

