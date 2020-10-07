New Brunswick Man Charged With Causing OD Death Of Somerset County Woman

A New Brunswick man is accused of providing a woman with the cocktail of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine that killed her last January, authorities said Wednesday.

Lashawn D. Boyd, 24, met up with the 37-year-old Bedminster woman for a drug deal on Jan. 19, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Bedminster Township Police Chief Karl Rock said.

The next day, the woman died of a heart attack, Rock and Fodor said.

An autopsy revealed the cause was adverse effects of cocaine, fentanyl and sertraline -- a drug used to treat OCD, authorities said.

The woman -- who was also found in possession of heroin -- was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:40 p.m., Jan. 20, they said.

Boyd was arrested without incident on Sept. 23, and charged with first first-degree drug Induced death, authorities said. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.