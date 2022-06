Authorities in Jersey City are probing the suspicious death of a toddler, sources tell Daily Voice.

The malnourished 3-year-old was apparently rushed to the hospital with a broken bone that was left untreated, and died in the ambulance Tuesday, June 21, according to initial reports.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the girl was from Jersey City Heights.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.