Nearly A Dozen Arrested In Newark Prostitution Sweep

A task force that has been cracking down on prostitution in Newark made 11 arrests Friday, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

The sweep occurred at Broadway and Irving Street near Newark's northern border with Belleville. Previous sweeps have been centered on Frelinghuysen Avenue in the south end of the city.

“We arrested 11 men and one woman for soliciting prostitution,” Ambrose said. “This is a quality of life problem. We don’t want our residents to have to endure this activity in their neighborhoods and outside their homes.”

Ten of those arrested were men: Santos Auceda, 43, and Oscar Calderon, 47, of Belleville; William J. Hannon, 55, and Thomas M. Byrne, 50, of North Arlington; and Cedric Gordon, 57, Carlos Munoz 24, Melvin Serrano, 46, Ivan Navarro, 48, Ricardo A. Rivera, 22, and Peter A. Torres, 47, and Jamar Zeigler, 39, all of Newark.

The woman arrested was Cherish Albawanch, 39, of Verona.

