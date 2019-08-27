Nearly 50 Charged, $1M In Drugs Seized In Newark Ironbound Pot Ring Bust

A drug ring based in Newark’s Ironbound section that offered delivery service to its customers was broken up in a number of recent arrests and raids, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said Tuesday.
The prosecutor’s office, Newark police and other law-enforcement agencies took down the ring in an initiative dubbed “Operation Short Storm,” authorities said.
Executing search warrants in Newark, Harrison, Kearny and in Monmouth and Ocean counties, law enforcement seized 23,000 grams of marijuana as well as seven guns, cars and $300,000 in cash, Stephens said. Also seized were two kilos of cocaine and oxycodone pills. The drugs have a combined street value of more than $1 million.
Authorities say the members of the ring believed they could operate “with impunity” in a section of Newark best known for its restaurants and Iberian and Latin American culture.
“These distributors operated in a way that made them feel they were immune from detection. The methods employed were designed to avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement. The distributors used nondescript vehicles. Having a well-established customer base gave the drug dealers a false sense of comfort,’ Stephens said.
The activity was centered at an illicit gambling den at 84 Monroe St. that had been raided on multiple occasions, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.
A total of 47 people have been charged and more than 30 have been arrested, authorities also said. They are:
Helder Goncalves, age 41, of Newark
Aurelia Goncalves, age 39, of Newark
David Pereira, age 45, of Keansburg
Valeria Victer, age 21, of Keansburg
Jaime McCullough, age 42, of Newark
Avamarie Pinho, age 46, of Newark
Johnathan Martins, age 28, of Newark
Aristides Stradiotti, age 33, of Newark
Pedro Moutinho-Alves, age 41, of Newark
Antonio Marques, age 38, of Harrison
Brian Teixeira, age 29, of Kearny
Abner Torres, age 41, of Newark
Jovanni Perez, age 39, of Kearny
Kelvin Portes, age 30, of Elizabeth
David Borges, age 33, of Hillside
Frank Cunha, age 55, of Harrison
Jose Carneiro, age 52, of Newark
Jose Dacosta, age 64, of Kearny
Jose Dealmeida, age 35, of Kearny
Alan Devivo, age 63, of Brandley Beach
Marinete Doyle, age 52, of Kearny
Lillian Duarte, age 26, of Newark
Luiz Esilva, age 53, of Linden
Annmarie Golya, age 50, of Kearny
Jose Hermo, age 44, of Harrison
Edna Lovelace, age 48, of Newark
James Lovelace, age 51, of Newark
Joseph Longueira, age 50, Union
John Malik, age 36, of North Bergen
Erica Marcinczyk, age 31, of Sayreville
Juan Martinez, age 43, of Belford
Gustavo Mendez, age 50, of Rahway
Brian Monteiro, age 32, of Kearny
Carlos Nicolau, age 38, of Kearny
Rafael Oliveira, age 32, of Newark
Richard Palma, age 50, of Newark
Fernando Pires, age 48, of Perth Amboy
Vanderlei Santana, age 38, of Newark
Carlos Simoes, age 37, of Newark
Danny Tavares, age 34, of Newark
Angelo Trindade, age 42, Rahway
Jose Paz, age 38, of Newark
Angel Ruiz, age 46, of Belleville
Michael Sori, age 49, of East Rutherford
Jose Fernandez, age 70, of Newark
Jennifer Stradiotti, age 35, of Newark
Samantha Montez, age 24, of Hillside
