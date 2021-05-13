Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nearly 100 Fentanyl-Laced Pills, Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Morris County Bust, Prosecutor Says

The Morris County Sheriff's Office was one of several assisting agencies in the investigation. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff Canine via Facebook

Nearly 100 fake pills laced with Fentanyl, a half ounce of cocaine, .32 caliber handgun and thousands in cash were seized during a drug bust in Morris County earlier this week, resulting in a laundry list of charges for a Victory Gardens couple, authorities said.

Timothy Lyons-Garcia, 24, is facing nearly two-dozen second-, third- and fourth-degree drug possession and distribution charges as well as illegal weapons offenses and money laundering after a May 11 investigation turned up the following, according to Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll:

  • Almost 100 fictitious pills laced with Fentanyl
  • A .32 caliber handgun
  • Approximately a half-ounce of cocaine
  • Cash totaling $6,500
  • Drug distribution paraphernalia

Reyna Michelle Montes, 18, is facing more than a dozen third- and fourth-degree drug possession and distribution charges as well, Carroll said.

The handgun marks the second illegal firearm recovered by the Narcotics Task Force in the past week, authorities said.

“Through our partnerships with state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies, our Narcotics Task Force has safely removed illicit narcotics and weapons from offenders in Morris County,” said Carroll.

 “The recovery of fentanyl during the course of this investigation is another example of our efforts to curb the impact illegal opioids are having on our community.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Special Operations Division was assisted by the New Jersey State Police, Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department, Wharton Police Department, Long Hill Township Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

