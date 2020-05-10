Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NEAR MISS: Limb Of Tree Swing Breaks, Falls On Glen Rock Girl, 11

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An 11-year-old Glen Rock girl enjoying a tree swing escaped serious injury when the limb broke and fell on her.

The girl was playing in her Harristown Road backyard late Friday afternoon when the limb snapped and fell on her, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Responding officers and EMTs administered first aid before the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the girl, conscious and alert, to The Valley Hospital.

“She had cuts, bumps, bruises and some stitches, but no broken bones,” Ackermann said. “The little girl’s guardian angel was watching out for her.”

Her grandmother called the youngster “a lucky girl.”

“We appreciate all of the texts, calls and love from everyone,” she said, thanking police and EMTs. “Glen Rock is truly an amazing community [that] always comes together for each other.”

