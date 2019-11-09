NABBED! Accused WNY Gunman In Cliffside Park Shooting Captured In PA

A West New York resident accused of shooting a man in the back in Cliffside Park last month was captured Wednesday in Pennsylvania by a strike force led by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was preparing a statement regarding the arrest of the accused gunman, 18-year-old Josue Orellana.

Investigators executed two search warrants early Wednesday -- one in Pennsylvania and the other assisted by the Bergen and Hudson county SWAT teams at Orellana's 56th Street home off Hudson Avenue, authorities said.

Orellana was with at least a half-dozen other members of a gang who chased a 24-year-old ex-con, apparently in a dispute over drugs the night of Aug. 22, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The chase went east on Walker Street and then through a Third Street alley to Second Street, where the victim was struck by a small-caliber bullet that went right through his shoulder, authorities said.

The victim -- who was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released -- had turned onto Walker Street from Anderson Avenue with a fellow felon when the gang began to chase them, according to a police report.

Investigators collected surveillance video to help identify those involved, all of whom they said appeared to be in their mid-teens to early 20s.

GoogleMaps

