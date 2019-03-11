Mystery Of Sedan Found Smashed, Abandoned In Glen Rock Solved, Driver Charged

Glen Rock police tracked down an unlicensed Paterson driver who they said crashed a relative’s unregistered, uninsured sedan in town and left it there, authorities said.

The 2007 Honda Accord was found smashed and abandoned on Waldron Avenue after it struck a fire hydrant around 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police found several cellphones inside and began investigating.

The owner of the car, 25-year-old Ajay S. Rathour of Paterson originally reported the vehicle as stolen, Ackermann said.

Rathour later admitted that Ray J. Acevedo, 32, who had a key to the car, took it without his knowledge, the chief said.

Acevedo received summonses for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and careless driving, Ackermann said.

******

ALSO SEE: Glen Rock detectives were working with authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to find a fugitive who they said burglarized a borough home.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/glen-rock-police-work-with-nh-massachusetts-colleagues-to-pursue-fugitive-burglary-suspect/749332/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.