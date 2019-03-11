Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: West Milford PD: Female Fare Bites 70-Year-Old Uber Driver, Jumps From Moving Car
Mystery Of Sedan Found Smashed, Abandoned In Glen Rock Solved, Driver Charged

Jerry DeMarco
The keys were gone when Glen Rock police found the car on Waldron Avenue.
Glen Rock police tracked down an unlicensed Paterson driver who they said crashed a relative’s unregistered, uninsured sedan in town and left it there, authorities said.

The 2007 Honda Accord was found smashed and abandoned on Waldron Avenue after it struck a fire hydrant around 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police found several cellphones inside and began investigating.

The owner of the car, 25-year-old Ajay S. Rathour of Paterson originally reported the vehicle as stolen, Ackermann said.

Rathour later admitted that Ray J. Acevedo, 32, who had a key to the car, took it without his knowledge, the chief said.

Acevedo received summonses for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and careless driving, Ackermann said.

ALSO SEE: Glen Rock detectives were working with authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to find a fugitive who they said burglarized a borough home.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/glen-rock-police-work-with-nh-massachusetts-colleagues-to-pursue-fugitive-burglary-suspect/749332/

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

