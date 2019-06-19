Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Customer Records Her Uber Eats Driver Masturbating Outside, Arrest Made
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Music, Food, Biker Merch, More At Untouchables Law Enforcement Club's 'Icebreaker' In Maywood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"This will be a great opportunity to come out and meet other clubs or share stories with other people who love to ride," the Untouchables Motorcycle Club of New Jersey said.
"This will be a great opportunity to come out and meet other clubs or share stories with other people who love to ride," the Untouchables Motorcycle Club of New Jersey said. Photo Credit: Untouchables MC of NJ

A group of motorcycle-riding law enforcement officers hopes to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at an event this Saturday in Maywood.

The Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club's "Icebreaker," from 2 to 6 p.m., features the hard-rock cover band Motormouth.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, wine, beer and spirits, door prizes and vendors selling biker-related merchandise.

Only those 21 and over will be admitted.

Cover charge: $20.

The "Icebreaker" will be held at the Untouchables MC of New Jersey headquarters at 216 Hersgell Avenue in Maywood.

"This will be a great opportunity to come out and meet other clubs or share stories with other people who love to ride," the club said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.