Music, Food, Biker Merch, More At Untouchables Law Enforcement Club's 'Icebreaker' In Maywood

A group of motorcycle-riding law enforcement officers hopes to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at an event this Saturday in Maywood.

The Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club's "Icebreaker," from 2 to 6 p.m., features the hard-rock cover band Motormouth.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, wine, beer and spirits, door prizes and vendors selling biker-related merchandise.

Only those 21 and over will be admitted.

Cover charge: $20.

The "Icebreaker" will be held at the Untouchables MC of New Jersey headquarters at 216 Hersgell Avenue in Maywood.

"This will be a great opportunity to come out and meet other clubs or share stories with other people who love to ride," the club said.

