Murphy: 'Hoarders Deserve Special Place In Hell,' FBI Agents Raid 2nd Lakewood Warehouse

For the second time in two days, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers raided a Lakewood warehouse, leaving with truckloads of personal protective equipment.

More protective gear -- including masks critically needed during the coronavirus outbreak -- were hoarded by a local business, according to several media outlets.

Investigators in FBI jackets entered a warehouse at 155 Oberlin North Thursday, but would not speak to news reporters.

One employee told the Asbury Park Press "it's about masks."

Multiple freight trucks transported boxes away from the building for hours.

Gov. Phil Murphy, during his daily briefing, said, “As a general matter, if someone is trying to hoard or price gouge in this hour of need, they deserve that special place in hell.

On Wednesday, Corruption Watch of NJ posted a Facebook video showing a New Jersey State Police trooper standing by crime tape that sealed off a parking lot as FBI agents went in and out of the Deco Tile warehouse, some carrying boxes.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that sources confirmed an investigation of at least one local company selling masks and other medical supplies. Several business owners were questioned, the report says.

