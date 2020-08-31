Murphy Announces Reopening Date For Indoor Dining

Restaurants in New Jersey can reopen for indoor dining this week.

Gov. Phil Murphy said eateries can operate at 25 percent capacity with social distancing between tables beginning Friday, Sept. 4.

The news comes nearly a week after the governor announced gyms can reopen Sept. 1.

"Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against COVID-19," Murphy said.

More information was expected to come during Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

