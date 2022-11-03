Murder Victim Found At By Hikers At Eagle Rock Reservation ID'd As NYC Man, 31

A murder victim whose body was found last week at Eagle Rock Reservation has been identified as a 31-year-old man from New York City, authorities announced.

Kelsey Steels' body was discovered by hikers along a trail inside of the West Orange on Friday, March 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was believed to have been shot and killed, Stephens said.

Steels was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:15 p.m.

No arrests had been made as of Friday, March 11. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.