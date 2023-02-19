Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: REEL STORY: Ex-Con Nabbed With Gun Fished From Lake: Rochelle Park PD
DV Pilot Police & Fire

MURDER SUICIDE: Two Children, Two Adults Dead In Linden Slayings

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Linden murder-suicide. Linden murder-suicide.
Linden murder-suicide. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Linden murder-suicide. Linden murder-suicide.
Linden murder-suicide. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Linden murder-suicide. Linden murder-suicide.
Linden murder-suicide. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice

Two children and two adults were killed in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 19 in Linden.

A large police presence was called to Chatham Place around 9:30 a.m., where the one child and two adults were pronounced dead, Linden police said.

A juvenile victim was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead hours later.

No further information was being released.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.