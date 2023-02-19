MURDER SUICIDE: Two Children, Two Adults Dead In Linden Slayings

Two children and two adults were killed in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 19 in Linden.

A large police presence was called to Chatham Place around 9:30 a.m., where the one child and two adults were pronounced dead, Linden police said.

A juvenile victim was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead hours later.

No further information was being released.

