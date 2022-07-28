MURDER-SUICIDE: North Jersey Native Killed By Man With AR-15 Over Summer Break At UVM

A 22-year-old North Jersey native was killed by a man with an AR-15 who injured a second victim before fatally turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Mikal Dixon, 27, broke into a Burlington, VT home, where he shot and killed 22-year-old Roxbury High School graduate Kayla Noonan around 2:20 a.m. Monday, July 25, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

He also shot the surviving 22-year-old female victim twice, and she remains hospitalized in critical condition, Murad said.

Dixon, who knew both of his victims, tried breaking down a door at the apartment but couldn't get in, so he broke in through a window instead, the chief said. The nature of the relationship between the three was not immediately clear.

That's when he shot and killed Noonan with a short-barreled AR-15 rifle, then shot the surviving victim, who was able to call 9-1-1, Murad said.

Condolences poured in for Noonan.

