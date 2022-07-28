MURDER-SUICIDE: Former North Jersey HS Student Killed, Third Victim Critical, Reports Say

A former high school student from North Jersey was fatally shot in a murder-suicide that seriously injured another victim, VTDigger reports.

Kayla Noonan, a 22-year-old Roxbury High School graduate and upcoming senior at the University of Vermont, was fatally shot in an apartment in Burlington’s Old North End early on Monday, July 25, the report says, citing Acting Police Chief Jon Murad.

The gunman, identified as former UVM student Mikal Dixon, 27, turned the AR-15 rifle on himself after shooting Noonan, as well as another unidentified woman, who was hospitalized with critical injuries, the report says.

Click here for the full report from VTDigger.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.