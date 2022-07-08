Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Officer Takes Deal In Off-Duty DWI Crash In Clifton, Could Have Record Wiped Clean
MURDER-SUICIDE: Details Released In NJ House Fire July Fourth Weekend

Valerie Musson
Kathryn Shern, 70, was identified as one of two victims involved in a Hunterdon County house fire who apparently died in a murder-suicide, authorities announced.
The victims involved in a Hunterdon County house fire apparently died in a murder-suicide, authorities announced.

Kathryn Shern, 70, and Charles Shern, 71, were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the fire-damaged Whitehouse Station home on Sunday, July 3.

The fire broke out at a home on Flemington-Whitehouse Road just before 6 a.m., DailyVoice.com reported.

The investigation was ongoing. Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (908) 788-1129 or Readington Township Police Department Detective Phares at (908) 534-4031.

