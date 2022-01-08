MURDER: NJ Man Beat GF's 4-Year-Old Daughter Dead, Prosecutor Says

Charges have been upgraded for an Essex County man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, authorities announced Saturday.

Jamil Welch, of Orange, was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Laniyah Bloodworth, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II, and Orange Police Director Todd Warren said in a joint release.

The charge was upgraded to murder after the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office received the autopsy results, showing the child died from blunt force trauma.

Welch was babysitting the girl before authorities were called to a home on the 200 block of Wallace Street in Orange, on a report of an unresponsive child. The little girl was transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., on Dec. 30.

Unexplained bruises were initially found on her body, prompting the initial charge for Welch, Stevens said.

Welch was being held in the Essex County Jail in Newark.

More than $2,000 had been raised as of Jan. 7 on a GoFundMe for Laniyah's family.

"She was filled with Love, Joy and Happiness," Annette Bloodworth writes on the campaign. "There are no words to describe the way we are hurting. She was a talented ball of light who would light up any room she walked in.

"She Did not deserve to leave this world brutally the way she did. She deserves a Royal homegoing like the princess she is. We thank you and we appreciate any Donations in advance."

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

