MURDER: Man Gunned Down In Jersey City Restaurant

One person was shot and killed in a Jersey City eatery Thursday around lunchtime, according to sources and developing reports.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head around noon at 600 Communipaw Ave., which comes up on Google Maps as an empanada shop, Daily Voice has learned.

The gunman apparently got into a car and fled the scene onto JFK, sources say. They apparently led authorities to Newark and into a foot pursuit, developing reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

