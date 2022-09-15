MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced.

Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday, Feb. 19, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Boatwright was treated at Jersey City Medical Center and released, but was readmitted on Saturday, July 9, for complications of the stabbing, Suarez said. He died on Friday, July 16, the prosecutor said.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the Cause of Death to be Complications of a Stab Wound to the Abdomen/Delayed Death and the Manner of Death to be Homicide.

Kirkland was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 14 on charges of first-degree murder and various weapons offenses, authorities said. She was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance. It was not immediately clear if she had initially been charged.

